Liverpool told to sign England international as Mo Salah’s replacement

With Mohamed Salah entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool, his long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp this summer, the Premier League giants are expected to go through changes at the club.

Players like Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian are set to leave the club due to their contracts expiring.

While new signings will be made in attack, midfield and defense this summer under new manager Arne Slot.

Sooner or later, the Reds will have to make a plan to replace Salah, who has been their best player in their success in the last 6-7 years.

Former West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan has named Hammers star Jarrod Bowen as someone who could replace the Egyptian at Anfield.

During a BBC Radio 5 debate on the future of the Reds’ No. 11, Nolan—a lifelong Liverpool supporter—was challenged to choose a replacement for the forward in the event that he were to go.

He replied: “Bowen.”

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the West Ham United player and praised the England international back in December last year.

“Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players,” said Klopp, via Sky Sports.

“It’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops.”

Bowen scored 16 goals in the Premier League and provided 6 assists in the 2023-24 season for West Ham United.

He helped the east Londoners to finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Bowen would be a fine addition to Liverpool

Salah is expected to stay at Anfield in the near future but if he leaves next summer, Bowen would be a worthy replacement of the Egyptian.

Bowen knows the Premier League well and he has performed consistently in England.

If Liverpool make a move for him in the future to replace their star player, Bowen can fill the gap if given the opportunity.