Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, who is a target for Liverpool, has acknowledged that he may leave Fulham if the club’s asking price is met.

After leaving Wigan Athletic in 2020, the left-back has been a Fulham player for the past four years.

He has been linked with a move to the Merseyside club as they have been looking for a new left-back ahead of next season.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Liverpool are one of the teams thinking about making a summer transfer for the Fulham defender.

The Reds feel that the left-back position needs to be strengthened and they have identified the Premier League defender as a potential signing.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester City may compete with the Merseyside club for Robinson’s signature.

The defender has admitted that he could leave the London club this summer.

“I signed the deal because I was very happy at Fulham,” Robinson told The Athletic.

“I want to keep on developing, I’m very settled here, I love the club. It wasn’t a difficult decision to sign. Interest from other people is great…

“Obviously, it comes down to if someone wanted me enough to pay what Fulham would want, and if Fulham saw that as a good idea, then I’d leave.

“But until that happens, and I have no idea if it would, I’m just looking forward to the Copa and then starting next year with Fulham — pushing on, and trying to help the team get to even better finishing spots.”

The left-back position has been a huge cause of concern for the Reds as Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both failed to perform at the highest level.

Liverpool need a new left-back

The Scottish defender is 30-years-old now and not the attacking full-back that he used to be a couple of years ago.

While Tsimikas has failed to find consistency and a permanent spot in the starting line-up.

Due to injury crisis at the club, Joe Gomez has filled in at the left-back position and he has done considerably well.

However, a new, conventional left-back is required at the club to provide stability to the defense and help the wingers in attack.