Exclusive: Journalist responds to talk of Liverpool duo being Barcelona transfer targets

Transfer news journalist Ben Jacobs has explained that there might not too much to read into rumours involving Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara being targets for Barcelona this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Liverpool have no intention of selling Diaz, while it’s also looking unlikely that Barca can afford the Colombia international due to their current Financial Fair Play situation.

Diaz has been a key player for the Reds in recent times and it seems fans needn’t worry too much about stories involving Barcelona, as it’s more of a long-term ambition for the player to go there, rather than anything currently looking imminent or particularly likely.

As for Alcantara, Jacobs admits the veteran midfielder would ideally like to stay in Europe after leaving LFC at the end of his contract, but it seems he’s not decided his next move just yet.

Liverpool transfer update from Ben Jacobs

“Liverpool want to keep Luis Diaz. It’s really as simple as that. Diaz is contracted until 2027 and there are no plans to sell him this summer despite ongoing links with Barcelona,” Jacobs said.

“Diaz would like to play in Spain one day, as his father has hinted at in public in recent months, but that’s more a long-term goal. He has given no indication he wants to leave Liverpool now, nor can Barcelona afford him without significant outgoings first due to Financial Fair Play issues.

“I recently reported on potential Barcelona sales here – Jules Kounde and Raphinha are clearly two sellable assets, but neither want to leave. Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo may also be two names to watch.

“Thiago Alcantara is still assessing options having left Liverpool. His priority is to stay in Europe. Saudi dealmakers tried to get him to agree a pre-contract in January but couldn’t persuade him to join the Saudi Pro League.

“Barcelona have been linked with Thiago as well, but it’s still too early to know for sure what his next move will be after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract.”