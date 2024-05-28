Man City shortlist former player as potential Pep Guardiola successor

According to a report, Premier League champions Manchester City might consider having Vincent Kompany return as manager to succeed Pep Guardiola in the future.

Even though Burnley’s miserable Premier League 2023–2024 season resulted in their relegation to the EFL Championship, Kompany is the front-runner to take over as manager of Bayern Munich (via BBC).

The former Belgian centre-back has been the manager of Burnley for two seasons now.

He guided them to the Premier League by winning the Championship after getting 100-points but in his first season in the top flight, Burnley got relegated back to the Championship.

As per GIVEMESPORT‘s report, Manchester City have added former captain Vincent Kompany to their shortlist of possible successors to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The future of Guardiola has been the subject of conversation these days after Daily Mail reported that the Spaniard will leave the Premier League club at the end of next season.

Guardiola’s contract is set to expire after next season and there is a belief that he will leave the Etihad Stadium after next season.

The Daily Mail report added four names being considered by Man City to appoint as Guardiola’s successor.

Girona manager Michel, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

After an 11-year stellar career at Man City, Kompany is still regarded as one of the most influential captains in the club’s history.

The former centre-back from Belgium joined City as a key player and went on to win four Premier League titles with the team.

Man City job might come too early for Kompany

Although his playing career was hugely successful, he still has a long way to go when it comes to football management.

The Bayern Munich job, if he gets it, will be a huge test of his character and his tactical acumen.

The German giants lost the league title to Alonso’s Leverkusen and Kompany will be tasked with the duty of winning the German title back.

Whoever succeeds Guardiola at Man City will have a tough job as the Spaniard has managed to win silverware almost every season at the club.