Man United ace unlikely to return to club after flying out of England after the FA Cup final

No one gave Man United a hope of winning Saturday’s FA Cup final, so it’s likely to be with a heavy heart that the club relieve Erik ten Hag of his managerial duties, assuming that’s the conclusion the board draw from their end of season review.

Whilst Pep Guardiola was outfoxed for a change, ensuring that the Dutchman landed his second title in two seasons, that’s unlikely to be enough to save ten Hag.

That’s because over the course of the 2023/24 season, the Red Devils just haven’t been good enough. Indeed, in many matches they’ve been really poor, with the nadir coming at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

Man United ace Casemiro has flown to Brazil

A 4-0 defeat highlighted just how badly United had been for long periods of the campaign and regardless of ten Hag’s bleating about injuries affecting his side, there’s no excuse.

Nor was finishing bottom of their Champions League group, meaning that they were completely out of Europe at the earliest possible moment.

They also finished with a minus goal difference in the Premier League and ended the campaign in their lowest position since the English top-flight was rebranded.

Regardless of whether ten Hag is given a chance to take the club forward or not, one player that’s almost certainly played his last game for the club is Casemiro.

According to Football Insider, the club are willing to take a significant loss on the midfielder, who is apparently lining up a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Moreover, shortly after the FA Cup final on Saturday, it’s reported that Casemiro hopped on a plane and went straight back to Brazil.

It’s therefore unlikely that he’ll return to Manchester before pitching up in the Emirates for the next, and presumably last stop of his club career.