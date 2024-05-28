In addition to Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, Manchester United have identified Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as a potential summer transfer target.

With Raphael Varane scheduled to leave the club on a free transfer, the Red Devils are anticipated to sign a prominent centre-back during the forthcoming transfer window.

Prioritising Branthwaite as a top defensive target for Man United going into the summer transfer window has been highlighted several times.

The Englishman had a stellar 2023–24 season, ranking among Everton’s finest players.

His brilliant form for the Toffees has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Along with James Tarkowski, he created an effective partnership that was crucial in keeping the Toffees from being relegated.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Man United, has made it quite evident that the team would not overspend, and according to Daily Star, Colwill is one of the backup transfer alternatives.

The Red Devils have paid over the odds for their signings in recent seasons and the new hierarchy is determined to change that.

Signing a new centre-back is being considered a priority for the Premier League club this summer.

Not only is Varane leaving the club, Jonny Evans is out of contract at Old Trafford soon while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are entering the final 12 months of their deals at the club.

Colwill was a regular in the Blues’ starting lineup for the most of last season, but when the year began, he saw a significant decline in playing time.

The Blues youngster suffered a toe injury after first developing a hamstring problem.

Even though Colwill signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge last summer, Man United may try to persuade Chelsea to part with him.

The centre-back played 32 games for the Blues in all competitions, 23 of which were in the Premier League.

Man United need a quality centre-back

The Red Devils need a new, reliable defender after suffering defensively last season.

Man United conceded 58 goals in the Premier League last season and ended up with a negative goal difference.

Their defensive issues are well documented and the need for a new signing is evident.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can be persuaded to let him leave, who they rate very highly.