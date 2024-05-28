Bundesliga giants interested in Man United’s Mason Greenwood as sporting director refuses to rule out move

Man United’s Mason Greenwood is up for sale this summer and it is reported that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in the controversial footballer.

The 22-year-old has no future at Old Trafford following his arrest in January 2022 with the winger not featuring for the Manchester club since then. Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault but has since had his case dropped.

United sent the Englishman on loan to La Liga club Getafe for the 2023/24 season but it doesn’t look like the Spanish side will be signing the winger on a permanent deal. Greenwood impressed this season across the 36 matches he featured in, scoring 10 goals and providing a further six assists.

The 22-year-old’s performances have attracted interest from some top clubs across Europe and according to the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund are the latest to join the race for the Man United star.

The Bundesliga club will decide on whether to move for the controversial footballer after the Champions League final on Saturday against Real Madrid, with Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl refusing to rule out a potential summer move for Greenwood.

Speaking at Dortmund’s Champions League final media day, Kehl said via the Daily Mail: “I don’t want to talk about any rumours at the moment because it doesn’t make sense. Let’s play the final on Saturday first

“Of course, we have plans for next season and we have discussed many scenarios but let’s focus on Saturday and then we’ll see how we move on.”

When asked if Greenwood is a player that Dortmund like, Kehl responded by saying: “I don’t want to talk about that now.”

Mason Greenwood transfer would not go down well with Borussia Dortmund fans

Should Borussia Dortmund sign Greenwood permanently or on loan this summer, it would be a transfer that would not go down well with fans of the German giants given the 22-year-old’s controversial past.

German fans have a strong moral compass and are very outspoken when it comes to important topics related to their clubs and leagues.

The arrival of the Man United star would not be welcomed by BVB fans and the club will be aware of this before making any move for the winger.