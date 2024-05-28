Exclusive: Expert reveals how Chelsea players feel about Maresca after disappointment over Pochettino exit

Chelsea are closing in on hiring Enzo Maresca as their next manager, and there’s a sense of excitement among the Blues squad even if many of them were disappointed by Mauricio Pochettino’s exit.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, transfer news expert Ben Jacobs made it clear just how much Maresca impressed before earning the job, with the club feeling they’ve landed an incredible manager, and with the players seemingly optimistic about the Italian tactician.

Maresca impressed at Leicester City and although not everyone would have had him down as the strongest candidate for such a big job, it seems his credentials after previously working under Pep Guardiola have also helped him.

Jacobs admits this is partly due to the Mikel Arteta effect after the fine job he’s done at Arsenal since leaving Manchester City, where he’d worked as Guardiola’s assistant before going on to totally revamp this Gunners side.

Maresca could perhaps have similar potential, so Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited by Jacobs’ update.

Maresca to Chelsea latest from Ben Jacobs

“Enzo Maresca is on the brink of becoming Chelsea’s new head coach. He is expected to sign a minimum five-year guaranteed contract. Compensation is being finalised with Leicester in the region of £8-10m,” Jacobs said.

He added: “Although it’s true several players were disappointed to see Mauricio Pochettino leave, there is already excitement at what Maresca can bring.

“Chelsea’s players believe momentum is on their side and Maresca’s favoured 4-3-3 should favour the squad he inherits.

“Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley led the process replace Pochettino, whilst co-owner Behdad Eghbali was in London and heavily involved.

“Chelsea feel they have got an incredible manager. The ownership have always looked to the early days of Mikel Arteta, and the patience shown to him, and have even watched Amazon’s ‘All of Nothing’ documentary.

“Chelsea’s leadership team want to be patient, despite Maresca being their fourth permanent manager. The belief is Maresca is the perfect profile: young, progressive, possession based and, of course, a Pep disciple.”