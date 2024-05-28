€100m-rated Newcastle ace wanted by PSG as post-Mbappe era begins

Kylian Mbappe won’t line up for Paris Saint-Germain for the first time in seven years next season, and that means that the French giants will be scouring the market this summer not only for his replacement, but also for those players that can make the team even better.

One player does not a team make, and whilst the club’s record goalscorer leaving could potentially have a detrimental effect, the club have already survived seeing the likes of Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi and Neymar leave the club.

His goals may well be missed but having such a big ego and presence around the dressing room sometimes isn’t that healthy.

PSG set to plunder Newcastle for first signing since Mbappe’s departure

As manager, Luis Enrique noted in quotes run by ESPN, he expects his team to get “even better” without the French World Cup winner in it.

That could well be because the club have eyes on certain players in key positions, which would help to strengthen them.

According to Le 10 Sport, one player that is coveted by the Spaniard for his midfield is Newcastle’s excellent €100m-rated Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian is the fulcrum for Eddie Howe’s side with anything good that the team do seemingly involving the midfielder.

Both as a supplementary attacking presence and as one who enjoys the responsibility of defending, he is an important member of Eddie Howe’s squad.

The club will surely be loathe to lose one of their best players, but Financial Fair Play could bite them hard if they don’t alleviate the pressure with a sale or two.

Though it would clearly be a decision that would hit the Magpies hard, both in terms of their progression in the short and longer term, the Saudi Public Investment Fund may not have any other option.

There has been no word from the player’s camp as of this moment, so there’s an element of no news being good news for the St. James’ Park faithful.