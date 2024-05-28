Newcastle United player expresses desire to leave ahead of transfer window

After Southampton made it back to the Premier League on their first attempt, Newcastle United player Ryan Fraser stated that he would like to play for the Saints again following a successful loan spell.

During the 2023–24 season, the 30-year-old winger was on loan at Southampton and scored eight goals in 44 appearances.

Fraser had been declared surplus to requirements and barred from the Newcastle first team squad before to his loan departure last summer.

The Magpies hope to get rid of the midfielder permanently this summer, with one year left on his deal.

Fraser also stated in his parting note that he would love to return to St. Mary’s.

Posting on his Instagram account, Fraser said:

“Saints fans, what can I say. From the first minute I arrived at this amazing club, to this moment achieving our goal together of getting promoted to the Premier League. Celebrating with you all in the most incredible way at Wembley is something I could have only dreamed about.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the support and making this year one of the best of my life!

“From the manager, who has helped the whole club come together in so many ways on and off the pitch, creating a family feeling for all of us. Every staff member that help push the club forward everyday. To my team mates, in which I have gained so many good friends. (except Arma)

“Who knows what this summer will bring hopefully we can spend next season together making more history but if not then I wish nothing but the best for this club going forward♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Fraser (@ryanfraser94)

The Magpies are set to sell a number of players this summer to raise funds for their transfer business and Fraser is likely to be one of them.

Newcastle United will be busy in the transfer window

Players like Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Martin Dubravka and a few others are likely to be shown the exit door at St. James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle have to act smartly in the transfer window in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Meanwhile, with the advantage of Premier League promotion and the financial incentive that comes with it, the Saints will not find it difficult to complete a permanent move for Fraser this summer.