Next Man United manager odds: Pochettino among favourites, club legend an outsider

Erik ten Hag may not have been sacked just yet, but there’s plenty of speculation that he won’t last much longer at Manchester United and there’s already talk about who could be the next Man United manager.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Red Devils several times in the past and is now available again after leaving his position at Chelsea at the end of the season just gone.

Enzo Maresca is about to replace Pochettino at Chelsea, and it could be that the Argentine will find himself back in work again quickly due to the opening at Man Utd.

See below for the latest odds on the United job, with other big names in there, such as Thomas Tuchel and former midfield player Michael Carrick an outsider…

Next Man United Manager Odds (Ladbrokes)

Mauricio Pochettino – 7/4

Kieran McKenna – 2/1

Thomas Tuchel – 5/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 7/1

Gareth Southgate – 10/1

Thomas Frank – 14/1

Ruben Amorim – 16/1

Zinedine Zidane – 20/1

Michael Carrick – 33/1

United fans will surely have mixed opinions about the prospect of replacing Ten Hag after his success in the FA Cup final, but there is perhaps arguably not a clear outstanding candidate out there to replace the Dutch tactician anyway.