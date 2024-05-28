Arsenal’s Ramsdale asking price will see Newcastle turn to 21-year-old

It’s no real secret that Newcastle United are looking for a new goalkeeper to provide competition to Nick Pope as well as being a robust and reliable back up to him when required.

Martin Dubravka has deputised for the club for much of 2024 after Pope was injured, but he’s arguably not covered himself in glory at various points of the campaign.

To that end, the search continues for the Magpies ahead of the new season.

Newcastle turn to 21-year-old goalkeeping ace

There were strong rumours recently that Arsenal custodian, Aaron Ramsdale, would be joining the club, however, those reports appear to have been wide of the mark as the Daily Mail report his £30m transfer fee is considered too expensive by the North East giants.

Although the Saudi Public Investment Fund aren’t thought to be short of money, with Arab News suggesting the company’s value is an astonishing $925 bn/£723 bn, Financial Fair Play rules will ensure that the club can’t just ride roughshod over their opponents.

With Ramsey therefore out of the picture for now, Newcastle are having to turn their attentions elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, the club are looking at Burnley’s 21-year-old stopper, James Trafford.

With the Clarets having been relegated and Vincent Kompany moving on to the Bayern Munich job, it seems to be an opportune time for Trafford to leave the club.

WhoScored note that he’s only played seven matches in 2024, with the Daily Mail suggesting that he lost his place because of a series of high-profile errors.

That doesn’t bode well for Newcastle, but Eddie Howe clearly sees something in the youngster that he can work with.

As long as he isn’t thrown in at the deep end, there’d be a chance for Trafford to resurrect his career in Newcastle, and at a reported £20m, he is a value for money option too.