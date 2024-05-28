Jude Bellingham achieves incredible accolade upon conclusion of first Real Madrid season

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has been crowned La Liga’s Player of the Season after a very impressive first campaign at the Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old joined the Spanish giants last summer as part of a £103m deal with Borussia Dortmund and it was a signing that got everyone in Madrid excited given the calibre of clubs chasing the midfielder’s signature.

Bellingham started life at Real Madrid on fire, scoring five goals across Los Blancos‘ opening four matches of their league campaign.

The England star would go on to feature 28 times for Real Madrid in La Liga, finishing the campaign with 19 goals and six assists. Bellingham would also pick up a medal as the Spanish giants claimed their 36th league crown with relative ease.

In recognition of his efforts, Bellingham has been crowned La Liga’s Player of the Season, which is an incredible accolade for a 20-year-old to achieve during his first season at a club of Real’s size.

The midfielder’s season could get even better this weekend as his former club Borussia Dortmund stands between him and his first Champions League medal.

Did Jude Bellingham deserve to win La Liga’s Player of the Season?

Although Bellingham had an exceptional campaign with Real Madrid, there will be people out there who feel his teammate Vinicius Junior should have won the award. Although the Englishman started the season in flying form, the Brazilian ended the campaign on fire when it mattered.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and assisted a further five across Real Madrid’s closing 16 league matches in 2024.

In reality, both Los Blancos stars deserve the accolade of being La Liga’s Player of the Season, and Bellingham’s incredible achievement should be celebrated as it is not often a 20-year-old does this during his first season in the Spanish capital.