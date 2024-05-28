Real Madrid transfer stance revealed as world class 18-year-old Liverpool target could head to Spain

Liverpool are set to tread a new path from next season as Arne Slot takes over from Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman comes highly recommended after his stint at Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, though he’s likely on a hiding to nothing simply because he’s the first man in the door after the German.

Even if he gets the majority of things right, there’s likely to be a pocket of fans that are never happy, and if Slot is shown to not have the charisma of his contemporary, that too will count against him.

Liverpool to lose out on Leny Yoro

Winning the hearts and minds of the locals is something that Klopp did with ease, and that as much as any outstanding performances gave him the profile that he had whilst at Anfield.

It’s worth touching upon the fact that it took Klopp almost four years to win his first trophy with the Reds, however, the 2019 Champions after that epic comeback against Barcelona.

Whether the Liverpool faithful will afford Slot the same courtesy is unclear, though the club will need to back him in the transfer market to give him the best chance of doing so.

One player that the Reds have longed been linked with, including by reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, is Lille’s world-class centre-back, Leny Yoro.

Just 18 years of age, he has been one of the most consistent performers in Ligue Un, and it’s no wonder he’s in such demand.

Foot Mercato note that Real Madrid have told the player to stay calm and be patient as they will come to an agreement with Lille.

That will take trust on the player’s part given that the outlet also note that Madrid will lowball Lille with a €30m offer, and it remains to be seen if Yoro can hold his nerve in this game of brinksmanship.