Clubs from Saudi Arabia are refusing to meet Manchester United’s £30m asking price for midfielder Casemiro according to reports.

Casemiro has just finished his second season at Old Trafford following his big money move from Real Madrid in 2022.

The Brazilian has endured a difficult campaign, with his performances not hitting the heights of his first season, and United are now reportedly open to selling the 32-year-old.

Saudi clubs not prepared to meet Casemiro asking price

It’s been reported that the Brazil international’s most likely destination is the Saudi Pro League should he leave the Red Devils this summer.

As per Goal Brazil, United are believed to have set an asking price of £30m for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

The report adds that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Al-Ahli and the newly promoted Al-Qadisiyah, have all signalled their interest in Casemiro.

Although it’s believed that Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah are the two clubs most prepared to invest in Casemiro.

Goal claims that United’s £30m valuation could be a problem and that Al Nassr wouldn’t be prepared to meet that asking price.

Casemiro was left out of the United squad for the FA Cup final last weekend and is set to hold talks with United over his future.

The midfielder made 32 appearances, and scored five goals in all competitions for United last season, with 25 of those coming in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has had to fill in at centre back at times this season, which hasn’t gone well and he has been exposed on a number of occasions, most notably in the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, which led Jamie Carragher to say he needed to move to Saudi or the MLS.

Casemiro still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford with United having an option to extend it for a further year, and he is believed to be one of the highest earners at the club.