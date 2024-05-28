Arne Slot to decide £20m star’s Liverpool future as two Premier League clubs interested

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot will decide if Sepp van den Berg has a future at Anfield as the Reds are open to selling the defender this summer.

The 22-year-old has been with the Merseyside club since 2019 but was never able to become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s squad despite the German coach handing him four appearances in a Red shirt.

Van den Berg has spent the majority of his time with Liverpool on loan, enjoying spells at Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz over the last five years.

The defender has now returned to the Premier League club following his campaign with the Mainz and his performances for the Bundesliga club have attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

According to The Athletic, the German team are desperate to retain his services, but the transfer fee Liverpool have placed on the Dutch star is out of reach for Mainz.

The Merseyside club are set to ask interested parties for £20m for the 22-year-old, but a decision over his future will not be made until Arne Slot gets a look at the centre-back during pre-season.

Premier League clubs interested in Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back this summer following the departure of Joel Matip and if Van den Berg performs well during pre-season, that could save the Reds a lot of money.

If not, the Dutch star has plenty of suitors, with The Athletic reporting that Brentford and newly promoted Southampton are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing the defender this summer.

In addition to the English clubs, Wolfsburg are viewed as serious contenders in the Bundesliga and Ajax retain a long-standing interest; but none of this matters if Slot wants to keep the 22-year-old at Anfield next season.