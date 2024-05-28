Chelsea seriously considering triggering £60million clause for attacker transfer

Chelsea are seriously considering triggering the £60million release clause in Benjamin Sesko’s contract at RB Leipzig this summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Sesko has impressed a great deal during his time in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and like someone who could surely strengthen this Blues side after a difficult season.

Chelsea relied a lot on young Senegal international Nicolas Jackson up front in the campaign just gone, and while he improved a bit as time went on, it arguably still looks like it would be worth bringing in someone like Sesko as an upgrade.

It seems the Slovenia international has a £60m release clause at Leipzig, and that could end up looking like very good money indeed if he fulfils his potential, so Chelsea fans will surely hope this report ends up proving accurate.

Sesko transfer: Arsenal could still be one to watch

Discussing Sesko to Chelsea, Phillips said: “Chelsea are seriously considering triggering his release clause that is believed to be around £60m and runs out at the end of June, per reports in Germany. The club will want to structure the fee of the release clause, so it’s never just as easy as triggering it.

“As I’ve reported for some time, Sesko is a top striker candidate for Chelsea this summer and he’s become more and more of a priority option on that shortlist. Other clubs are also looking at Sesko and could become real competition.”

Still, CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal could also be one to watch in the race to sign the talented 20-year-old.

The Gunners are likely to make it a priority to strengthen their attack this summer, and Sesko looks like he could have a positive impact after below-par campaigns from the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli.