Tottenham are set to battle it out with rivals Chelsea for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, according to reports.

In his first season in charge Ange Postecoglou guided Spurs to a fifth place finish and Europa League football, and is looking to overhaul the squad this summer in an attempt to get back into the Champions League next season.

Spurs are set complete the signing of Timo Werner on a season long loan from German side RB Leipzig, with the German having initially joined on loan in January, but Postecoglou will want more attacking options.

Spurs and Chelsea to battle it out for Eze

Eze has been in brilliant form for Crystal Palace this season, scoring 11 goals in 27 Premier League appearances as the Eagles won six of their last season games under Oliver Glasner to secure a top ten finish.

Palace will be desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old as they look to build on a positive end to the last campaign.

However, GIVEMESPORT report that Spurs are set to go to head to head with London rivals Chelsea for the Palace star, with the Eagles not prepared to entertain selling Eze for anything less than £60m.

The report adds that Palace are optimistic they will be able to fend off any interest in Eze this summer, and they will be able to insist on a big fee from potential suitors due to his release clause.

GIVEMESPORT state that the interest from Spurs is genuine, and the former QPR man scored one of his 11 goals against them last season, with Chelsea also having Eze on their radar having monitored the performances of team-mate Michael Olise.

It’s believed Premier League champions Manchester City are also considering a move for Eze but GIVEMESPORT claim City are behind the London clubs in the race.

Spurs and Chelsea could find it difficult to reach an agreement for Eze, and the report adds Palace would be more open to selling defender Marc Guehi, with the Eagles believed to have confidence the attacking midfielder wouldn’t try and force an exit after signing a new deal until 2027 last November.