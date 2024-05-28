Exclusive: Arsenal & Tottenham monitoring 21-year-old, club open to negotiating €80m transfer

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring the situation of highly-rated Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, sources with a close understanding of the situation have told CaughtOffside.

The talented 21-year-old is also attracting interest from other big clubs such as Juventus, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica, though his €150million release clause is seen as too expensive.

It is understood, however, that Shakhtar could be willing to negotiate for Sudakov, and that they might be willing to do business if clubs offer something in the region of €80m for the Ukraine international.

Sudakov looks an exciting talent who could surely add something to Arsenal or Tottenham next season, though a deal surely won’t happen if Shakhtar don’t lower their demands somewhat.

Sudakov transfer: Will he end up at Arsenal or Spurs?

It will be interesting to see if Sudakov ends up receiving a lot of offers, and, if so, where he decides he’d like to play his football next.

Arsenal arguably look like the most tempting name on that list, with the Gunners really going places under Mikel Arteta, while the Emirates Stadium has generally always been a good destination for young players looking to develop and get regular playing time.

Sudakov might find there’s too much competition in this current Arsenal side, however, so perhaps he’d be willing to consider someone like Dortmund, who have launched the careers of many top young stars in recent years.

The likes of Tottenham and Juventus are also big names, so it’s easy to see Sudakov doing well with any of those, but we’ll have to see who’s most willing to pay big for this highly-regarded young talent.

In truth, clubs might look at the poor form of Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea since his big-money move from Shakhtar, and think twice about possibly falling into the same trap with Sudakov.