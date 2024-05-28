Surprise new contender emerges for Man United job with Erik ten Hag set to go

Against all the odds on Saturday, Erik ten Hag produced a tactical masterclass to ensure that his Man United side beat arch rivals Man City in the FA Cup final.

No one had given the Red Devils a hope of beating Pep Guardiola’s side, who had only lost one of their previous 35 games, winning 29 of them (WhoScored).

By half-time, United were already two goals to the good and only a late mistake from keeper, Andre Onana, gave City a glimmer of hope on the day.

Man United looking at surprising replacement for Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman had overseen a performance of real quality and his side were worthy winners, however, that’s still unlikely to be enough to save him from the chop.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still likely to sack ten Hag despite him winning the club their second trophy in two years.

In TV interviews after the final, the manager made a point of saying that United’s horrendous injury crisis across the season was largely to blame for the club’s lack of form domestically, and perhaps Sir Jim would do well to have that in mind when undertaking the season review which will determine, finally, if ten Hag is given an unexpected stay of execution.

One surprise name that has entered the conversation is former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

The Guardian note that the 44-year-old Italian has been sounded out by the club about the possibility of taking over the hot-seat at Old Trafford, and having left the Seagulls by mutual consent, there would be no compensation to be paid to the south coast outfit should United follow up on their initial talks.

It would be a step up in quality for De Zerbi in terms of the players to be managed, and that’s ultimately what may be the reason for ten Hag being relieved of his duties.

Both appear great at honing young and up and coming talent, but do either have the standing to manage some of the biggest names in the game…