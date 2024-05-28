Exclusive: Two big names “both keen” on Man Utd job as expert reveals when Ten Hag future will be decided

Two former Chelsea managers are keen on the prospect of taking the Manchester United job in case the Red Devils end up deciding to part ways with Erik ten Hag, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained the latest on the Ten Hag situation, with a decision expected this week as the club continue to conduct an internal review of the entire season under the Dutch tactician.

If Ten Hag does move on, Jacobs says both Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are keen on the potential vacancy at Man Utd, and one imagines there are plenty of fans who’d see them as upgrades on Ten Hag, even if he has just masterminded an impressive FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Overall, the season just gone has been far from good enough for United, who finished 8th in the Premier League table and bottom of their Champions League group, all whilst playing a pretty uninspiring brand of football.

Still, it seems a decision has not been made yet, so it remains to be seen if MUFC fans will have to put up with more of Ten Hag or if they could see someone like Pochettino or Tuchel taking over.

Ten Hag latest from Ben Jacobs as ex-Chelsea duo eye Man Utd job

“The future of Erik ten Hag is expected to be resolved this week, and sooner rather than later. At the time of writing, the end-of-season review is being completed,” Jacobs said.

“Ten Hag wants to stay at Manchester United and is hoping for quick clarity. The longer the decision takes the more uncertainty brews.

“Ten Hag has some support from senior figures at Manchester United, including Jean-Claude Blanc.

“The whole season will be looked at. INEOS want to make the decision disappointedly and data will help them do so.

“Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are both keen on the Manchester United job should a vacancy emerge, but the first task is to decide on Ten Hag.”

Meanwhile, Jacobs also discussed how Chelsea players reacted to Pochettino’s exit as Enzo Maresca closes in on replacing the Argentine at Stamford Bridge.