Tottenham duo have failed to impress Ange Postecoglou and will be sold this summer

Tottenham plan on selling Djed Spence and Bryan Gil this summer having both failed to make an impression on the North London club’s manager Ange Postecoglou.

The defender arrived at Spurs from Middlesbrough in 2022 but has only gone on to feature six times for the Premier League club, amassing just 41 minutes of action. The full-back spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Leeds United in the Championship before joining Italian side Genoa temporarily in January.

The 23-year-old will be moved on this summer, reports Football Insider, as the defender has failed to impress Postecoglou.

The same goes for Bryan Gil, who was part of the Australian coach’s squad this term. However, the Spaniard received only 233 minutes of action across 12 appearances in all competitions.

When the transfer window opens, Tottenham will listen to offers for both players as they can use the funds to strengthen their squad ahead of a big campaign for the North London side.

Tottenham need to support Ange Postecoglou this summer

Although Tottenham fans will be disappointed having missed out on Champions League football for next season, the 2023/24 campaign had a lot of positives.

Spurs played some of the best football seen at the North London club for years and Postecoglou has a lot to build on for next season. However, the Australia coach will need support over the summer and should the former Celtic boss have his squad strengthened with some key players, Tottenham should take a step forward next term.

It remains to be seen if Daniel Levy will spend big during the upcoming transfer window but selling stars like Spence and Gil, will increase the budget for new additions.