Tottenham to announce new forward signing this week says Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham are set to announce the continuation of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner this week as Spurs are in advance talks with the German club over a new loan deal.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League will extend the German star’s loan deal by another year, which will see the 28-year-old remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2025.

The North London club are in advance talks with the Bundesliga side to get this deal over the line and according to the transfer journalist, it could be announced this week. The loan deal will be the same as the one signed in January this year and therefore, the transfer is an easy one to complete.

Throughout the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, Werner played 14 times for Tottenham, scoring just two goals and providing a further three assists.

However, the Leipzig loanee fits Ange Postecoglou’s style of play and with more time to work with the forward, the Australian coach will be confident of extracting more from the former Chelsea star during the upcoming season.

Tottenham have made the right decision to keep Timo Werner

The decision to keep Werner for another year is the right one for Tottenham as the 28-year-old can provide quality backup and is not costing the North London side a lot of money.

This will allow Spurs to spend their cash on strengthening other areas of the pitch as the Premier League outfit are in desperate need of a top-class striker. It remains to be seen who Tottenham make a move for, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney being the main name linked to the role.

Next season is a big one for Spurs as Postecoglou needs to build on the good work he did this season and take the North London side another step forward.