Wayne Rooney logically settles the Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate

In one of the biggest football arguments, Wayne Rooney has weighed in on who is superior amongst Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard.

One of the best players in Three Lions history, Rooney has amassed 120 caps and scored 53 goals for his country.

For many years, fans, analysts and former players have debated which Premier League legend is the best.

The former striker played with some renowned players as part of England’s ‘golden generation’.

He played with Gerrard and Lampard for England while with Scholes, he also played at Manchester United.

Rooney has settled the debate in the most sensible manner and given a logical answer, which many people would agree with.

The new Plymouth Argyle manager dissected each man’s resume before making his selection during his appearance on the most recent edition of The Overlap.

“They’re all different, I think. As an all-rounder, Stevie’s the best one out of them,” Rooney declared.

“I think he can defend, pass the ball, run, tackle, score goals, set pieces. So I think as an all-rounder Stevie’s the best from that point of view.

“From a goal-scoring point of view, Lamps. The goals he scored was incredible from midfield. Technically, probably not at Stevie or Scholesy’s level, but there’s no-one better than him at scoring goals from midfield.”

“And then Scholesy, I think just how he adapted. He was almost a striker when he was younger. To then go to a 10, to midfield, and then deeper midfield, dictating the game. I don’t think the other two could dictate games the way he could.

“All world-class players. I think Stevie could come to United and be a top, top player, and almost do what Scholes could do, where I don’t think Scholesy could go and do what Stevie done at Liverpool.”

Rooney praised all the three midfielders for their talent and quality and it was clear who he favoured among the three.

While he has respect for his former club teammate Scholes, he did not hesitate in showering praise on Gerrard.

Wayne Rooney picks Gerrard as an all-rounder

Not many can argue with Rooney as he has played with all three of them and knows their game better than most others.

The fact that he says that Gerrard could do what Scholes did at Man United but Scholes wouldn’t do what Gerrard did for Liverpool settles the debate.

Man United fans might not like Rooney’s comments but since getting into punditry, the former striker has been honest and open about his opinions without thinking what the fans would feel.