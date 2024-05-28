West Ham loanee Flynn Downes has provided a big hint over his future by shouting “Irons” during Southampton celebrations following their play-off final victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

The midfielder spent the season on loan with the Saints as David Moyes didn’t have plans for the 25-year-old at West Ham for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 25-year-old featured in 37 games for the Saints, scoring two goals and providing a further three assists; however, it was the Englishman’s overall performances that impressed the club’s fans, averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game.

Southampton are believed to have a £12m option to buy in Downes’ loan deal, but West Ham may keep the 25-year-old.

The midfielder has now given a big hint over his future as he shouted “Irons” during Southampton’s play-off celebrations.

Watch: West Ham’s Flynn Downes shouts “Irons” at Southampton title celebrations