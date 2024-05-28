West Ham are believed to be considering selling James Ward-Prowse just one year after signing the midfielder from Southampton.

The London club are in need of several signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as last season was very underwhelming for the Hammers, winning just five of their last 25 matches.

The East London outfit are without European football and the funds that brings, therefore, the Premier League club will need to sell to help fund their summer transfer window. The Irons may have banked on cashing in on Lucas Paqueta, however, with the Brazilian in trouble over breaching betting rules, that may not happen.

According to West Ham Football, the insider has stated that West Ham will have around £100m to spend this summer but will need to sell players to raise more cash. One star mentioned was Ward-Prowse, who only joined the Hammers last summer.

“Assuming Lucas Paqueta does not now leave this summer West Ham should have around £100m to spend on transfers,” West Ham football said.

“That is based on around £30m net spend budgeted for finishing 9th this season plus £30m of additional revenue from the Europa League plus £40m of player sales assuming Benny (Said Benrahma) is sold £15m and (Flynn) Downes is sold (for) around £15.5m on top of (Thilo) Kehrer already sold for £9.5m.

“Further player sales such (Nayef) Aguerd, (Danny) Ings, (Michail) Antonio or James Ward-Prowse would add more to the summer transfer pot.”

West Ham should try to get the best out of James Ward-Prowse, not sell him

Selling Ward-Prowse would be a crazy decision from West Ham as the midfielder has plenty to offer the London club. The England star is a set-piece wizard, has a lot of Premier League experience, and produces plenty of goals and assists for the teams he plays for.

The 29-year-old was not at his best this season for West Ham but it should be taken into consideration that the London club is the first team he has played for outside of Southampton.

The campaign was only Ward-Prowse’s first in London since his £30m move from the Saints last summer and with better players around him next season, Julen Lopetegui will likely get the best out of the English midfielder.