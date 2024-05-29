Video: “You can’t speak to me like that” – Samuel Eto’o caught ripping into new Cameroon manager

Former Barcelona and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o has made quite a name for himself since taking on his technical role for Cameroon’s national team.

The once great striker decided to hang up his boots in 2019 following a spell in the Middle East and following his retirement from football he has since become a football administrator (president of the FA) for his home country Cameroon.

During his time in his new role he has certainly made plenty of headlines. Firstly, there was a row between him and former manager Rigobet Song. Additionally, Eto’o was once again involved in a heated row with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after the AFCON, and recent reports indicate the pair have still not settled their differences.

And now, the once great forward is in the heat of things once more after being caught grilling the new Cameroon manager Marc Brys.