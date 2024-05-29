Romano claims 6ft 4in man is coming to Newcastle United

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has made it clear he thinks Tosin Adarabioyo is still heading to Newcastle United this summer despite also being linked with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Fulham and it’s long looked like he could make St Jams’ Park his next move, though there’s been growing talk in recent days of a possible hijack.

Chelsea have been strongly linked as Newcastle’s main competitors for Adarabioyo, but Romano has not changed his tune on this story, having long tipped the former England Under-21 international to join the Magpies over other suitors.

“First of all it’s an open situation. I still see Newcastle as favourites because Newcastle started to work on this deal in March. For Tosin there is still discussions ongoing but I see Newcastle as favourites,” Romano said.

“Interest from Chelsea has been there since the final week of March, Chelsea are well informed on Tosin.

“I’m not aware of anything advanced with Chelsea. I’m not sure anything is decided with Chelsea, I think the situation is still quite open with Newcastle pushing to make it happen.”

This looks like smart business by Newcastle, who will want to continue building a strong squad on the cheap in order to stay out of trouble with Financial Fair Play.