Andy Townsend says offensive manager should join Chelsea

Reports circulating would suggest that Enzo Maresca is close to putting pen to paper to take over the Chelsea manager’s role from Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian has only just got Leicester City back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but clearly believes that moving to Stamford Bridge is an opportunity that he can’t turn down.

Given the pressure that comes with the post it’s a big gamble for Maresca, however, he will hope to do what Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Pochettino failed to, and that’s create a winning team that owner Todd Boehly can be proud of.

Former Chelsea star says De Zerbi would make sense at the Bridge

If he doesn’t, then make no mistake, he’ll be out the door.

Former Chelsea ace turned broadcaster, Andy Townsend, actually believes that another Italian should’ve been given a look over.

“Now, it’s really intriguing which way Chelsea are going to go,” he told talkSPORT (h/t HITC).

“Do they go for one of these younger guys? That then gives the owner and the sporting director carte blanche to do what they want to do. You start getting the experienced guys in they aren’t going to do it. It doesn’t matter what players you bring in, you don’t tell Jose Mourinho what player to play on a Saturday or midweek.

“I think De Zerbi or that kind of guy would do well at Chelsea, I do. They need someone really single-minded at that club, someone brave enough to make a decision and it goes against the flow for a period. They tried to bring in a Graham Potter. That didn’t work – I have a feeling he would do quite well there.

“Someone like Enzo Maresca, I get that. That would work. They are desperate to get an opportunity at a club like Chelsea. They are happy to turn around and nod their head when perhaps they don’t totally agree.”