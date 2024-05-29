Chelsea consider transfer swoop for big name whose Barcelona future is in doubt

Chelsea are reportedly considering Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as one of their potential transfer options to strengthen at the back this summer.

The Uruguay international has shone at Barca, but his future at the Nou Camp is now seemingly in some doubt as the Blues eye him up, according to the Evening Standard.

With Thiago Silva leaving Chelsea as a free agent this summer, it makes sense for the west London giants to look for a top centre-back like Araujo to come in and provide a long-term replacement for the veteran Brazilian.

Araujo leaving Barcelona would surely be a blow for new manager Hansi Flick, but it seems there is some possibility that the 25-year-old could move on.

It remains to be seen, however, if Chelsea will make Araujo their top priority, as Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has also been linked with them in another report from the Evening Standard.

Araujo transfer: Can Chelsea lure the Barca man to Stamford Bridge?

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing column, has made it clear we can expect a busy summer at Chelsea, with one or maybe two new centre-backs coming in, along with reinforcements in other positions.

Romano did not, however, name Araujo specifically, so it will be interesting to hear if he has any information on this soon.

“Remember – it will be a busy summer for Chelsea, with around five signings, maybe less, maybe more, but for sure they are looking at goalkeepers, maybe or one or two centre-backs, and they’re also looking at central strikers and wingers. Chelsea will be busy, and Maresca will be involved,” Romano said.

Araujo may prefer to join a Champions League club, however, with Sport recently linking him with Aston Villa, who have made into next season’s edition of the competition after a fantastic season under Unai Emery.