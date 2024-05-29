Reports in Argentina state that Lionel Messi could return to Paris this summer

Lionel Messi could return to Paris in the next few months to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games with Argentina.

According to TyC Sports, Argentina’s under-20 coach Javier Mascherano is doing everything possible to convince the Inter Miami superstar to participate in the tournament this summer.

Each country that participates in the Olympic football tournament is allowed to add three players over the age of 23 to their squad and Messi is one of the names Mascherano wants to bring to Paris.

This would be a huge boost for Argentina’s under-20 squad as they will want to step up to impress the greatest player to ever play the game. Messi already has an Olympic gold medal having won the tournament at the 2008 games in Beijing.

It is uncertain if the 36-year-old wants to go to Paris this summer as the Argentina captain will already be representing his country over the coming months at the Copa America.

Inter Miami need Lionel Messi more than Argentina

Inter Miami will miss Messi throughout the entirety of the Copa America as the MLS season does not stop whilst the tournament is underway. This means the Florida-based franchise will be without their main man for a large chunk of time as the World Cup champions are expected to go deep into the competition.

Miami will not want to lose the 36-year-old twice over the summer as the Oympics’ football events run from 24 July to 10 August.

The MLS franchise has proven this season that they need Messi to be successful and if the Argentina superstar goes away for two months, that would have a major impact on their season. However, it would be great to see the former PSG star return to Paris to compete at the 2024 Olympic games.