Arsenal to make key man one of the highest-paid in Premier League

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have begun discussions over a new long-term contract and the Gunners are set to make the Spaniard one of the highest-paid coaches in the Premier League.

The 42-year-old currently earns around £9m a season, reports the Daily Mail, and his new deal will see his pay skyrocket towards the £20m a season Man City pay Pep Guardiola for his services.

Arteta’s contract at the Emirates expires in 2025 and with many big clubs around Europe on the lookout for managers, the North London side want to tie down their coach long-term. The report states that an agreement is expected to be reached as everyone is on the same page over how to take Arsenal forward.

Talks over Arteta’s new contract will intensify once the 42-year-old and sporting director Edu return from their respective holidays after a long season.

The work the Spanish coach has done at the Emirates has seen Arsenal become one of the best teams in England again and everyone at the North London club wants the project to continue.

Why are Arsenal offering Mikel Arteta so much money?

Arsenal appointed Arteta back in 2019 and it was a move seen as a big risk by many pundits and fans at the time. The former Man City assistant coach put any doubts to bed by winning the FA Cup in his first season and has taken Arsenal back to the top of English football since.

The Gunners have come very close to winning the Premier League across the last two seasons, with Arteta’s team finishing just two points behind champions Man City during the 2023/24 campaign, who ended the term on 91 points.

The Spanish coach has the North London club on the brink of another Premier League crown and that’s why they feel the need to offer Arteta such a big contract.