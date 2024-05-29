La Liga giants ready to swap big-name star for Man United’s Mason Greenwood

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to offer unwanted star Joao Félix to Man United this summer as part of a swap deal for controversial footballer Mason Greenwood.

That is according to The Star’s Jeremy Cross, who reports that the La Liga giants still have interest in the English winger following his impressive campaign in Spain, while also viewing it as an opportunity to get rid of Felix.

The Portuguese star has failed to live up to the hype around him since he joined Atletico from Benfica back in 2019 and has fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone.

The 24-year-old spent the current campaign on loan at Barcelona and once again lacked consistency despite producing a few moments of magic. The Catalan club are very unlikely to sign Joao Felix on a permanent deal given their financial issues, which leaves Atleti looking to offload the forward again during the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano has explained that there is a lot of interest in Greenwood heading into the summer transfer window.

The transfer expert said: “There’s also been fresh speculation about Mason Greenwood as his loan with Getafe comes to an end. One name being mentioned in the media is Borussia Dortmund, but they are focused only on the Champions League final, so there’s nothing yet about new names.

“Greenwood is attracting interest from Italy, England, Germany, Spain… it’s really open. For sure, Manchester United want to sell him on a permanent transfer so I think it will be difficult for Getafe to make it happen to keep the player.”

Why do Atletico Madrid want Man United’s Mason Greenwood?

Greenwood has no future at Old Trafford following his arrest in January 2022 with the winger not featuring for the Manchester club since then. The footballer was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault but has since had his case dropped.

United sent the Englishman on loan to La Liga outfit Getafe for the 2023/24 season, where the winger was awarded the club’s Player of the Season. Greenwood impressed across the 36 matches he featured in, scoring 10 goals and providing a further six assists.

This is a big reason why Atletico Madrid want to sign Greenwood this summer and it remains to be seen if Man United would entertain a swap deal containing Joao Felix.