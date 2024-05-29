Barcelona face stiff competition from Premier League trio for Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo is a man in demand, and with good reason.

The 26-year-old’s nine goals and five assists (WhoScored) from a wide left position was a decent return for the player during his 2023/24 campaign for the Bundesliga outfit.

Now it appears that it’s time to move on for the Spaniard, and a move back to the club where he spent the majority of his youth career – Barcelona – appears to be his preference.

Dani Olmo wants to move to Barcelona

At Espanyol for a year as a youngster, he was quickly snapped up by the Blaugranes and he stayed with their La Masia academy for seven years before accepting that the likelihood of him making it into the first team, bearing in mind who was ahead of him, was debatable.

Olmo moved on to Dinamo Zagreb to begin his professional career before finding his way to Leipzig, where he’s stayed ever since and continued to make a name for himself.

With Hansi Flick just announced as the new coach of Barcelona, one of his first summer transfers could be Olmo if the club can raise the €60m required to effect the transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The interest from the Catalan giants could be complicated by the news that Liverpool, Man United, Man City and Bayern Munich are all willing to fight for the services of the player – and all are seemingly in a much healthier financial state than Barcelona.

If, somehow, Joan Laporta can alleviate the situation enough to bring in a player of Olmo’s ability, it will send a signal to the rest of European football that the club continue on their upward trajectory back to the top table.

Were the club to lose out of course, it would simply represent another black mark against Laporta’s presidency, even if one takes into account that the mess that the club find themselves in is largely to do with how the club were mismanaged under his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu.