25-year-old admits he is not “silly” as he may have to leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted that he wants to be a number one goalkeeper next season and admits that his ambition is unlikely to be filled at Anfield next season.

The Irishman has been with the Reds throughout his whole career and has been Alisson Becker’s backup ever since making his debut in 2019.

The 25-year-old has earned a top-class education from watching the Brazilian over the years, as many consider the Liverpool shot-stopper as the best goalkeeper in the world. However, Kelleher now wants the main role at a club and is aware that he will have to leave Anfield to achieve that.

Speaking to The Athletic about his future, the Irish goalkeeper said: “It would be great if that happened at Liverpool [becoming number one], but I’m not silly. I know that Ali has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years.

“I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”

Kelleher has a contract with Liverpool until 2026 and with the summer transfer window around the corner, there are clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

Caoimhin Kelleher impressed at Liverpool this season

This season was a big one for Kelleher at Liverpool as the goalkeeper received a lot of minutes due to an injury suffered by Alisson between early February and mid-April.

The Ireland international played in 14 successive matches, including the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley. This period highlighted the 25-year-old’s talent and will have caught the attention of many clubs.

The 2024/25 campaign is the right time for Kelleher to leave Liverpool as he needs to become number one at a top club given the fact he is 25. The shot-stopper has had an amazing career at Anfield and that education will be a big attraction for other Premier League teams.