Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is likely to leave the club this summer but an asking price has not yet been decided for the experienced Brazil international, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils only signed Casemiro from Real Madrid last season, and he made a strong start to life at Old Trafford before fading rather worryingly in his second campaign in English football.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Casemiro looks likely to leave Man Utd, even if there haven’t been any proposals yet from Saudi Pro League clubs, despite the interest and the ongoing links there.

For now, it seems Romano isn’t entirely sure about reports claiming Casemiro will cost €35million, with his fee not yet clear and set to be decided soon.

Casemiro transfer: What next for the veteran Man United midfielder?

“I wanted to clarify some reports on Manchester United. We know there will be some players leaving the club this summer, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already confirming that they will leave on free transfers, but there will be some players sold as well,” Romano said.

“My information remains that Manchester United are open to selling Casemiro in the summer. This remains clear, and although there have been reports of United wanting around €35m for the midfielder, I’m told the price tag will be decided soon.”

He added: “In any case, Casemiro could leave United in the summer transfer window, as there is interest from Saudi, though no formal proposals yet.

Mason Greenwood’s future is also something that will likely be settled soon, according to Romano, who has also provided his understanding about the 22-year-old’s links with Borussia Dortmund and interest from multiple other leagues, including England and Italy, after his loan spell at Getafe.