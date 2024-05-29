Chelsea board want to sell major star by 30 June, big reason for Mauricio Pochettino leaving

Chelsea need to sell some of their players by 30 June to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules with Conor Gallagher one of the names on their list.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge since last summer as Tottenham were one club interested in signing the 24-year-old. The North London outfit are still part of the race but a deal is not as easy to do as it would have been a year ago, reports The Independent.

The report says that Spurs have now been joined by Aston Villa in the race, with Unai Emery looking to bring Gallagehr to Villa Park to boost their squad ahead of playing in the Champions League next season.

Interested parties have a strong chance of signing the Chelsea star as the Blues need to sell several players before June 30 in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Selling homegrown stars is even better for the West London club as it will go down as pure profit.

Conor Gallagher’s situation is a big reason why Mauricio Pochettino left

According to The Independent, Chelsea’s stance on Gallagher is understood to have been one of the reasons for Mauricio Pochettino’s departure last week, as the Argentine did not want to sell the midfielder.

The 24-year-old was a major figure in the former Tottenham coach’s Chelsea team, featuring in 50 games for the Blues throughout the 2023/24 campaign. The Englishman was also handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Reece James, which shows how highly regarded he was by Pochettino.

Many Chelsea fans will not want to see Gallagher leave this summer but he is looking like a player under threat of being shown the exit door by the Blues’ hierarchy.