Quartet of Premier League clubs finding it difficult to meet demands for highly rated defender

Tosin Adarabioyo, the towering centre-back currently with Fulham, finds himself in the middle of a transfer saga as financial issues complicate his potential move to a new club.

Having rejected a new contract offer from Fulham, Adarabioyo is poised to depart once his current deal expires at the end of June. However, despite considerable interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs, the process of securing his next destination is proving to be slower than anticipated.

Among the suitors, Newcastle United and Manchester United are keen to bolster their defensive options with the addition of Adarabioyo. Newcastle have reportedly put forward a concrete offer to the 26-year-old, aligning with their ambitions to strengthen their squad depth.

Manchester United, likewise, see Adarabioyo as a valuable addition to their defensive ranks, potentially offering him a significant role at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United and Spurs are finding it difficult to get a deal done for Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea have also been linked with Adarabioyo, especially with the imminent arrival of Enzo Maresca as their new manager. Maresca, who is expected to sign a five-year contract, is looking to reinforce various positions on the pitch, and Adarabioyo fits the profile of the kind of player he wants to bring to Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea’s pursuit is being hindered by the financial demands associated with the transfer, per The Sun.

The primary obstacle delaying Adarabioyo’s transfer is the financial package required to secure his services. Adarabioyo’s high wage demands, coupled with significant agent fees, are proving to be a stumbling block for interested clubs.

Beyond Newcastle, Manchester United, and Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in Adarabioyo. However, similar to other clubs, they are also grappling with the financial aspects of the deal.