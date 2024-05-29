Crystal Palace closely monitoring Brazilian striker with 13 goals and 12 assists last season

Crystal Palace, rejuvenated under the management of Oliver Glasner, are actively seeking to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The resurgence of Crystal Palace under the new manager’s guidance, with the club registering notable wins against the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle United in the 13 Premier League games he managed.

As Palace prepare for the next season, they have eyes set on reinforcing their attacking options.

The latest player linked with a move to Selhurst Park is Brazilian striker Gabriel Sara.

According to Alex Howell of the BBC, Palace have been closely monitoring the Norwich City forward.

However, he adds that no talks have taken place so far between the clubs, but the player remains a player of interest for The Eagles.

The 24-year-old has made a strong impact since joining Norwich City in 2022, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists in 96 appearances.

Sara’s recent season in the Championship was particularly impressive. He netted 13 goals and contributed 12 assists in 46 appearances, playing a crucial role in Norwich City’s sixth-place finish in the league.

