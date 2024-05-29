Club forced to sell goal machine to West Ham before strict deadline

Sevilla look set to have to sell Youssef En-Nesyri to West Ham United within the next month for financial reasons.

En-Nesyri has shone during his time in La Liga and has long been on the radar of West Ham and other Premier League clubs, though a deal has yet to materialise.

This could be the summer it finally happens, however, as Hammers News report that Sevilla are under pressure to cash in on En-Nesyri for around £20million before June 20th.

The Morocco international looks like he could be an exciting addition to Julen Lopetegui’s squad at the London Stadium, with the incoming Spanish tactician likely to be keen to revamp the team he’s inheriting.

En-Nesyri makes sense as a priority for WHUFC as there was perhaps an over-reliance on Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in attack in the season just gone.

West Ham will hope En-Nesyri can end up joining and then settle into life in English football as well as Kudus did in his first campaign at the London Stadium.