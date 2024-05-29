Exclusive: Man United one of EIGHT clubs chasing talented 18-year-old

You know that you’re a player with something special about you if eight clubs are willing to bid for your services, and that appears to be precisely the scenario facing Gothenburg’s 18-year-old midfield talent, Malick Yalcouye.

Most recently, Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, and Premier League stalwarts, Manchester United, sent scouts to watch the Ivorian in Gothenburg’s match against Mjallby AIF

Malick Yalcouye being chased by eight clubs including Man United

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the player’s intentions have noted that his current employers would be willing to do business at the €8m-€10m mark, with the player himself also willing to make the leap to the English top-flight.

Brighton and Hove Albion are another team that are believed to have had scouts following the teen for quite some time, and the Seagulls are reportedly ready to make an opening bid closer to €5m.

Their apparent interest will be complicated by the news that all of Anderlecht, Brentford, Gent, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven also remain interested in the player.