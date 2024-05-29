Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has transfer interest from the Bundesliga, according to Fabrizio Romano, but staying at loan side Getafe looks difficult.

Greenwood has impressed during his time on loan in La Liga this season, but the future now seems open for the former England international, with Man Utd’s plan remaining that he should be sold permanently.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the Red Devils misfit has a lot of interest in him this summer, including from clubs in England, while he could also have the option of a move abroad to somewhere like Germany.

This comes as Greenwood has also been linked more specifically with Borussia Dortmund, but it seems Romano is playing those particular links down as their focus is only on this weekend’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

Greenwood transfer: What next for Man United outcast?

Discussing Greenwood’s future, Romano said: “There’s also been fresh speculation about Mason Greenwood as his loan with Getafe comes to an end. One name being mentioned in the media is Borussia Dortmund, but they are focused only on the Champions League final, so there’s nothing yet about new names.

“Greenwood is attracting interest from Italy, England, Germany, Spain… it’s really open. For sure, Manchester United want to sell him on a permanent transfer so I think it will be difficult for Getafe to make it happen to keep the player.”

It’s hard to imagine Greenwood staying at Old Trafford after his previous suspension by the club, which followed him being arrested in early 2022, even if the charges against him have since been dropped.

Dortmund could surely do well to add the talented 22-year-old to their ranks, while they also have MUFC winger Jadon Sancho on loan at the moment and may well be keen to keep him after his superb impact since joining in January.