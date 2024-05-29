Hansi Flick’s first major challenge as Jorge Mendes continues putting the squeeze on Barcelona

As CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has noted via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Hansi Flick begins his tenure at Barcelona on Wednesday.

The former Bayern Munich manager has been out of work since a disastrous stop-off with the German national team, but he appears ready to take on the challenge of bringing one of the most storied clubs in European football back to the top table.

???? Hansi Flick signs today as new Barcelona head coach on contract valid until June 2026. It's all sealed, staff included; initial meeting to plan the summer transfer window will take place soon. pic.twitter.com/9Rs5kcvLJk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2024

It’s certainly not going to be a position for the faint-hearted, particularly when the influence of others is to be considered.

Xavi Hernandez was relieved of his duties after the final match of the season against Sevilla, and though the pubic line is that he was sacked because of not playing Vitor Roque and comments he made before the Almeria game, Sport note it was other issues that had caused friction.

For example, Xavi had wanted to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer, and that was clearly at odds with president, Joan Laporta’s aims for the squad.

Jorge Mendes wants Joao Felix to continue at Barcelona

The Polish striker is represented by Pini Zahavi, who is believed to have a good relationship with Laporta.

The same could be said of Jorge Mendes, who continues to have his fingers in all sorts of pies.

Another who enjoys a favourable ride at Barcelona, his closeness to Laporta in a business sense isn’t in question. How else do you think the Catalan giants were able to afford exciting – but expensive – talent, Joao Felix.

The issue for Flick is the same as for Xavi.

Jorge Mendes wants his client to play football with Barcelona. Not at Atletico Madrid – where he isn’t wanted, and not in the Saudi Pro League – where the player himself doesn’t want to play.

As Sport also report, Mendes is now putting the squeeze on the club, clearly expecting them to do the right thing.