“I am open to it” – Boost for Liverpool and Arsenal as Dutch ace responds to transfer links

Netherlands goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly interested in signing him.

According to recent reports, new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to bring Bijlow to Anfield. Slot, who recently moved from Feyenoord, views Bijlow as an ideal back-up to Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher has performed that role incredibly over the last few seasons but he is expected to leave the club this summer for regular first team opportunities elsewhere.

Similarly, Arsenal are also said to be in hunt of a back-up goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale linked with a summer move to Newcastle. The Gunners have reportedly also eyed Bijlow as the potential replacement for Ramsdale.

The Feyenoord shot-stopper has now responded to these links, admitting being flattered by the interest of these top clubs.

Bijlow’s response to Premier League links

When asked about the links with Premier League’s top clubs during an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbalzone, he said:

‘Those are two very nice clubs.

‘Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord I will give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team.’

He also refused to rule a summer move away, saying:

‘Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that.

‘I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that. If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that.”

Liverpool’s advantage over Arsenal

Arne Slot’s presence will give Liverpool a big advantage over Arsenal if they were to make a genuine attempt to sign him.

Managers often prefer signing players they are familiar with, and Slot’s previous work with Bijlow at Feyenoord could play a crucial role in the goalkeeper’s decision.