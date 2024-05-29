Man United are sure to see some changes about the place across the summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board continue to streamline football operations at the club.

Be that on the field or off it, the new part-owners, are clearly not messing about with regards to bringing the Red Devils up to the levels that are expected of such a storied institution.

Although the Dan Ashworth saga rumbles on with no compensation fee yet agreed with Newcastle United, the appointments of Omar Barrada and Jason Wilcox evidences Sir Jim’s intent.

Man United willing to accept €12m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Under the watch of the Glazer family, the infrastructure of the club has turned to rack and ruin, and that negligence has been replicated on the pitch with United far from the team that they once were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

That’s the task facing Sir Jim and INEOS as they seek to bring back the glory days to the Theatre of Dreams.

Ultimately, things have to begin somewhere, and that looks likely to be with the sale of a player that’s served the club well over the past few seasons.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined the club from Crystal Palace in 2019 and according to Tuttomercatoweb that was for a not insignificant figure of €55m/£46m.

The same outlet now suggest that Internazionale of Milan have already opened negotiations with the Red Devils for a player whose contract runs out in the summer of 2025.

With that in mind, United have their hands tied to an extent. Either they offer the player a new contract – which, thus far, they’ve been unwilling to do – allow him to run his contract down and let him leave for free in a year’s time, or allow him to move on now for a fraction of his purchase price.

The latter appears to be the route that the club is taking with Tuttomercatoweb noting that United will accept in the region of €12m/£10m – a loss of around €43m/£36m.