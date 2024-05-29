Jordan Pickford could lead Everton’s summer clear-out amid club’s financial crisis

Everton’s financial turmoil might force the club into a significant player exodus this summer, with star goalkeeper Jordan Pickford potentially leading the departures.

The club has been struggling with financial difficulties, which resulted in a 10-point deduction last season for failing to comply with financial rules.

Everton’s financial struggles and potential penalties

Everton’s financial woes are far from over. If they fail to balance their books by the end of June, the club faces the risk of further penalties, including additional points deductions in the upcoming season.

To avoid this dire scenario, Everton may have to consider selling some of their top players for cut-price deals to raise the necessary funds.

Jordan Pickford, the club’s England international goalkeeper, is one of Everton’s most valuable assets.

Following one of his more impressive campaigns, Pickford has continued to attract interest from several clubs.

Pickford is not the only player who could be on the move. Jarrad Branthwaite, one of Everton’s most promising young defenders, has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Recent reports suggest that United are keen to make Branthwaite their first signing of the summer, taking advantage of Everton’s financial predicament.

Other players who could be sold include Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Each of these players has shown considerable value and could attract significant transfer fees, helping Everton stabilise their finances.

According to the report by The Mirror, these players are all on the radar of various clubs, and Everton may be forced to part ways with them to avoid further financial sanctions.

The club’s management is under immense pressure to make difficult decisions to ensure compliance with financial regulations and to secure the club’s future in the Premier League.