Chelsea ask about potential €40m transfer that could have major implications for Arsenal

Chelsea have reportedly asked about the potential transfer of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen this summer, though the talented 22-year-old also has admirers in the form of Newcastle United and Wolves.

Chelsea could do with making a change in goal this summer, with Fabrizio Romano discussing the Blues’ desire to make a signing in that position among a number of others, and it now seems Jorgensen may be emerging as one of their top targets.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Relevo, who state that the west London giants have been among the clubs to express an interest in finding out more about a potential deal for the Danish shot-stopper, who is also said to have a €40million release clause.

The report also states that Newcastle are eyeing Jorgensen as a possible alternative to Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, so that could make things very interesting as the Gunners might not be so keen on this player moving to St James’ Park.

Selling Ramsdale will surely be a priority for Arsenal this summer after David Raya firmly established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first choice in the season just gone, so Jorgensen moving to Chelsea could be significant inside the Emirates Stadium as well as at Stamford Bridge.

Jorgensen transfer: Do Chelsea need a new goalkeeper?

Some Chelsea fans will likely be divided about a change in goal again after the signing of Robert Sanchez last summer, with the former Brighton man perhaps deserving a bit more time, while Djorde Petrovic has also filled in well in his absence.

Still, it’s also the case that, when CFC have been successful in the past, the standards in goal have been exceptionally high, with the likes of Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois both spending a lot of time as number one for the club whilst being widely considered as the best in the world.

Jorgensen perhaps has the potential to hit those heights, whereas some at Chelsea might doubt if Sanchez and Petrovic are really capable of that.