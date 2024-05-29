Jurgen Klopp appears to take a subtle dig at Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Jadon Sancho

Jurgen Klopp appeared to take a parting swipe at Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Jadon Sancho.

Klopp returned to Liverpool yesterday to take part in a Q&A event in front of over 10,000 fans at the M&S Bank Arena.

It was an emotional event for the German who was brought to tears as the audience welcomed him with a stunning rendition of his “I’m so glad Jurgen is a Red” chant.

During the question answer sessions, he spoke about the importance of proper management, before appearing to take a jibe at Erik ten Hag for his role in the Jadon Sacha saga.

He said (quotes via Goal):

“If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player, the manager has to be the one behind the player. I cannot just buy into that ‘he’s useless’, like other clubs did by the way – buying a player for £80 million and then sending him out on loan!”

What happened between ten Hag and Sancho?

Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 for a substantial fee of around £73 million.

In Ten Hag’s first season, the Dutch manager provided considerable support to the young English winger, both on and off the pitch.

However, the relationship soured in the second season due to Ten Hag’s dissatisfaction with Sancho’s training efforts. He publicly questioned Sancho’s commitment in a post-match interview.

He was eventually loaned back to Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window.

However, this move has proven beneficial for Sancho, who has been instrumental in helping Dortmund secure a place in the Champions League final.

Dortmund are now set to face Real Madrid at Wembley for Europe’s most prestigious trophy.