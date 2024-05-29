Video: Jurgen Klopp can’t hold back the tears as thousands of Liverpool fans bid emotional goodbye

There were emotional scenes in Liverpool on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp bid a final goodbye to fans of the club.

Up on stage with comedian and host, John Bishop, and LFCTV’s Peter McDowall for ‘An Evening with Jurgen Klopp and special guests,’ the German couldn’t hold back the tears when the thousands in attendance starting singing his ‘Jurgen is a Red’ song.

The special Q&A with the now former Liverpool manager looked back over his nine years at the club, and provided a huge amount of special memories that he will take with him.

Jürgen Klopp can't hold back the tears as the crowd sing his name after an emotional montage of moments from his incredible nine years in charge of Liverpool FC is played @LivEchonews pic.twitter.com/KQUhwjHb4o — Ryan Paton (@RyanPaton1994) May 28, 2024

Pictures from Ryan Paton official X account