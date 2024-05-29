Jurgen Klopp aims clear dig at Chelsea ownership following Liverpool exit

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aimed a clear dig at the Chelsea owners for their policy of rapidly hiring and firing different managers.

Although the German tactician, who recently stepped down at Anfield, did not specifically name Chelsea, he spoke about being grateful he didn’t have to work under the kinds of owners at some London clubs during his time at Liverpool.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Klopp praised Fenway Sports Group (FSG) for giving him the kind of time and patience not afforded to others elsewhere, with the 56-year-old clearly seeming to refer to Chelsea.

The Blues just sacked Mauricio Pochettino despite the Argentine appearing to make real progress in the season just gone, with the inexperienced Enzo Maresca now coming in instead.

Chelsea were similarly impatient with Graham Potter when he had a spell in charge in the 2022/23 season, while many of the club’s fans will still be questioning the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel early on in that campaign.

Klopp on Liverpool ownership in what seems a clear dig at Chelsea

“The owners do what owners do. Surprise! The owners want to earn money. Sorry to tell you that,” Klopp said.

“It’s not like they earn money on a daily basis. They invest something and that’s how the whole world goes.

“We should be really happy we have them and not guys who bought London clubs. I wouldn’t have survived a year at Liverpool [with them].

“The owners feel responsible for the club. Are they the best in the world? I don’t know, I can’t say. But they worked really hard. I felt supported.”

Klopp will no doubt be missed in the Premier League and it will be intriguing to see where he goes next, with the former Borussia Dortmund manager perhaps likely to take a bit of a break from football as he previously spoke about running out of energy at Liverpool.